Vizag Port Donates Rs 1 Cr to CM Relief Fund

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Port Authority donated Rs 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The port secretary, along with other senior officials, handed over the cheque to collector Harendra Prasad at his office in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

According to a press release, VPA employees contributed one day's salary towards the flood relief initiative. The trade unions of VPA also showed immense cooperation and generosity in supporting this noble cause. Under this initiative, Rs 45,81,770 was collected from employees and officers, while Rs 54,18,230 was allocated from the corporate social responsibility fund, bringing the total contribution to Rs 1 crore.

Chairperson Dr M. Angamuthu also called upon port stakeholders and Stevedore Associations to come forward and contribute generously to aid the flood-affected victims.