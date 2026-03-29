Vizag Port Clocks Record 90.29 MT Cargo In 362 Days: Official

Visakhapatnam: VPA has handled a record 90.29 million tonnes of cargo in 362 days of the current financial year, marking "the highest-ever throughput" in its 92-year history. Visakhapatnam Port Authority Chairperson M Angamuthu said the milestone reflects strong operational efficiency and coordinated efforts.

"The port has handled 90.29 million tonnes of cargo in just 362 days during the current financial year, the highest ever in its 92-year history," Angamuthu said in a press release issued on Sunday.

He said the achievement surpasses the previous record of 82.62 million tonnes handled in the 2024–25 financial year, setting a new benchmark.

Angamuthu attributed the milestone to the dedicated efforts of the VPA team and effective coordination with stakeholders. He expressed confidence that the port would achieve its ambitious cargo-handling target of over 100 million tonnes in the 2026–27 financial year.

Deputy Chairperson Roshni Aparanji Korati also appreciated the team for the record performance and commended their sustained efforts.

The achievement underscores improved operational efficiency, strategic planning, and sustained growth in cargo handling, reinforcing the port's position among the country's leading major ports.