Vizag Port Bags Two Awards

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Port Authority bagged two awards at the 11th Annual Greentech CSR Awards 2025, held in New Delhi. The awards were conferred in recognition of VPA’s remarkable initiatives in the categories of healthcare promotion and skill development.

Vizag Port Bags Two AwardsThe Greentech CSR Awards, conferred annually, recognises organisations demonstrating excellence and leadership in corporate social responsibility across 10 categories. VPA stood out for its outstanding and sustainable CSR practices, particularly its focused initiatives benefiting the underprivileged and tribal communities.Under healthcare promotion, VPA provided financial assistance for free evening medical clinics and support for the construction of environmental management facilities at Lions Cancer and General Hospital.The port funded midday meals for students in unaided schools, and in the skill development category. VPA was lauded for its structured training and capability-building programmes aimed at empowering local youth and marginalised communities in securing jobs at various MNCs.