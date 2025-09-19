Vizag Police Start K-9 Dog Squad For Specialised Operations

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam police have unveiled their specialised K-9 unit comprising 18 dogs, which will assist in three categories of operations.

With 26 handlers, two of the canines will be used in tracking criminals across various crime categories, including manhunts. Six will be explosive-detection dogs, specially trained to identify explosive materials at public events involving VIPs.

The remaining 10 will be utilised for carrying out anti-drug operations. These have already demonstrated their effectiveness with successful detection of 11 kg of cannabis at Visakhapatnam Railway Station and an additional 30 kg near Gate No. 5 during operations conducted in October and November 2024.

Apart from handlers, the K-9 unit is taken care of by backup personnel, including veterinarians, who take care of their annual immunisations, like the comprehensive 7-in-1 vaccine that protects dogs against multiple diseases.

Visakhapatnam city police commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi pointed out that they have increased the number of narcotic detection dogs from two to 10 for curbing the menace of drugs. He disclosed that the police department has plans to send some of these dogs abroad for advanced training to increase their operational effectiveness.

GVMC Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao officially inaugurated the K-9 facility in the presence of GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg, joint collector K. Mayur Ashok, and Shankhabrata Bagchi.

GVMC contributed funds to create kennels for accommodating the K-9 squad.