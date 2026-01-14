Vizag Police Seize 650 Bundles Of Chinese Manja

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam city police conducted extensive drives against the sale, possession and use of manja (nylon/Chinese kite string) within city limits and seized approximately 650 bundles of the banned thread and registered cases against 11 persons.

The highest seizures were recorded within the Two Town police station limits, where 257 bundles of Chinese manja were confiscated, followed by 201 bundles in the limits of the Fourth Town police station.

Police seized 71 bundles in the Kancharapalem police station limits, 74 in the Airport police station limits and 20 in the MVP police station limits. Approximately, 25 bundles of manja were seized within the limits of the One Town, Pendurthi and Gajuwaka police stations.

Police commissioner Sankhabrata Bagchi urged the public to report on illegal sale or storage of Chinese manja by dialing 112 or the nearest police station.