Vizag Police Refund ₹22.47 Crore To Cyber Fraud Victims

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam City Police have refunded ₹22.47 crore to 1,240 victims of cyber fraud, the highest recovery among commissionerates in Andhra Pradesh.

Police commissioner and additional district magistrate Dr Shankhabrata Bagchi said the refunds were achieved through swift action, close coordination with banks and proactive efforts against cybercriminals.

Year-wise data shows that ₹1,10,54,183 was refunded between 2019 and 2023, ₹3,75,56,655 in 2024, ₹12,63,01,520 in 2025 and ₹4,98,42,011 so far in 2026. Efforts are continuing to recover funds still held in bank accounts linked to fraud cases.

Police have also intensified action against cybercrime networks. A total of 558 persons have been arrested, including 470 for financial fraud and 88 for social media-related offences. In operations against instant loan app frauds, cryptocurrency worth ₹60 lakh was seized. In addition, ₹57,24,349.64 was distributed to 126 victims through court-ordered cheques.

The cybercrime unit has uncovered several types of fraud, including digital arrest scams, fake investment and trading apps, task-based online scams, APK and remote access fraud, loan app harassment, social media impersonation, online betting schemes and cryptocurrency diversion.

Police have urged victims to report cyber fraud immediately by calling the national helpline 1930 during the “golden hour” or by filing complaints at the cybercrime portal. Officials warned that delays allow stolen funds to be transferred through mule accounts and converted into cryptocurrency abroad, making recovery difficult.

Citizens have also been cautioned against responding to suspicious calls related to courier issues, telecom verification or credit card payments, and advised not to transfer money under the pretext of regulatory verification.