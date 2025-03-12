Vizag Police Nab Cyber Fraudster Linked to China

Visakhapatnam: The Vizag police apprehended Choppa Uma Mahesh from Anakapalle for his involvement in multiple cybercrimes defrauding many Indians. Operating across Cambodia, Myanmar, and Bangkok, Mahesh executed elaborate scams using data entry steps from air-conditioned offices abroad to earn good money.

Led by police commissioner and additional district magistrate Dr Shankhabrata Bagchi, the cybercrime police uncovered Mahesh's association with a Chinese-linked company. Using scripts provided by the company, he scammed victims on platforms like Facebook and other social media channels, preying on unsuspecting individuals.

Mahesh initially travelled to Cambodia through an agent named Chukka Rajesh from Visakhapatnam, aiming to expand his fraudulent activities. Upon learning of the arrests of several Cambodian agents by the Vizag cybercrime unit, he rerouted his plans to Bangkok, obtaining a visiting visa before his return to Cambodia.

However, on March 10, immigration staff at Visakhapatnam Airport, acting on intelligence from the cybercrime police, intercepted and detained Mahesh. He has since been remanded for further investigation.

Special police teams have been formed to trace other members of the gang and dismantle the entire network. Victims of similar scams are urged to contact the commissioner of police at 7995095799 or file complaints on the cybercrime helpline at 1930 for prompt assistance in recovering lost funds.