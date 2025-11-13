Vizag Police Deploy 2,300 Personnel for CII Partnership Summit

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh’s top police officials on Thursday inspected extensive security arrangements ahead of the CII Partnership Summit scheduled on November 14 and15 in Visakhapatnam, where over 2,300 personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety of international delegates and dignitaries.

Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta and Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi reviewed security protocols and the dedicated Command and Control Room set up for the international business summit.

The deployment includes 8 IPS officers, 8 additional DCPs, 32 ACPs, 89 Circle Inspectors, 192 Sub-Inspectors, and about 2,000 staff including ASIs, head constables, constables, and home guards.

Security is being managed using a combination of advanced technology and traditional policing. Continuous monitoring of the Andhra University Engineering College grounds and other key locations is being carried out through drones, CCTVs, body-worn cameras, and surveillance systems.

A new mobile app has been developed to assist delegates in navigating to the venue efficiently.

Police are also inspecting hotels, lodges, resorts, and guesthouses across the city. Bomb squads and sniffer dog units are checking the venue, helipads, and all accommodation facilities.

Traffic and ROP teams are monitoring VIP routes, and the Astram app is being used to manage traffic and minimise disruptions during the summit.