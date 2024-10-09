Vizag police convene meeting to curb ATM thefts, Cyber Crimes

Visakhapatnam: A preliminary coordination meeting was held in Visakhapatnam by City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, with representatives from banks and ATM security agencies. The primary aim of this meeting, held at the city police conference hall, was to deploy strategies to completely prevent ATM thefts and enhance awareness regarding cyber-crime prevention.

During the session, attendees were briefed on the modus operandi of ATM thefts, with crime scene photos and videos presented to illustrate how these incidents occur. The meeting identified security vulnerabilities among the 654 ATMs in the city, and a document detailing these issues was distributed to the representatives of the banks and security agencies present. The Commissioner emphasized the need for private security personnel to be promptly informed about these vulnerabilities to ensure immediate action.

In discussing cybercrime awareness, the commissioner highlighted that timely reporting specifically within the first hour following a cyber incident can significantly increase the likelihood of recovering stolen funds. He stressed that cooperation from bank officials is crucial in this regard. The commissioner also introduced the cyber police portal designed for reporting and investigating cybercrimes, urging strict adherence to regulations when opening accounts to prevent fraud.

The meeting concluded with an open forum where bank representatives shared their suggestions and concerns regarding ATM theft prevention and cybercrime control. The commissioner announced plans for follow-up coordination meeting with zonal heads from all banks and ATM security agencies in Visakhapatnam.