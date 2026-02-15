Vizag Police Announce Traffic Regulations For IFR

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam City Police have stipulated traffic regulations ahead of the International Fleet Review (IFR) scheduled in the port city this week. The prestigious event, which will be attended by the President of India, Union Defence Minister, and the Governor and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, along with foreign dignitaries, will be held on Ramakrishna Beach Road from the Park Hotel Junction to the Naval Coastal Battery.

Rehearsals in connection with the IFR are scheduled on February 16 and February 17, with a full dress rehearsal on February 18. The main International City Parade (ICP-2026) will take place on February 19. During the rehearsals on February 16 and February 17, half of the beach road towards the sea will be reserved for the Navy Parade from 1 pm to 6 pm. Vehicles will be diverted at the RK Beach, NTR Circle, and Park Hotel Junction.

Visitors wishing to visit R.K. Beach on these days are advised to arrive after 6 p.m. On February 18 and February 19, extensive road closures will be in effect from 1 pm to 9 pm. Vehicles without passes will not be allowed from the Collectorate Junction to the Naval Coastal Battery, CR Reddy Circle, All India Radio Junction to NTR Statue, and several other key routes, including Park Hotel Junction to NTR Statue on Beach Road. Different coloured passes have been designated for various categories of attendees. VIP pass holders (red and dark blue) should reach Vishwapriya Function Hall via designated routes.

Red, orange, yellow, and green pass holders should park their vehicles at the APIIC Ground, while blue pass holders should use the AU English Medium School Ground. Gold pass holders should park their vehicles at the AU Gymnasium Ground. General motorists without passes will need to park at designated locations, including MGM Ground, Andhra University Samatha Hostel Ground, Zilla Parishad premises, or Andhra Medical College Cricket Ground, depending on their direction of travel. They must then walk to the beach enclosures.

Based on traffic conditions, RTC buses will halt either at Jagadamba Junction or GCC Junction. Once the galleries on the beach reach their full capacity, visitors will be diverted to the four holding places, from where they can watch the naval exercises on LED screens. These places are AU Samatha Hostel, MGM Ground, Gurajada Kalakshetram, and Central Park. Heavy vehicle movement will be prohibited on specified routes near Convent Junction, Sheela Nagar, and Scindia during the event. Two-wheelers and four-wheelers should follow designated alternative routes via Urvashi and other specified junctions.



