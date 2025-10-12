Vizag Poised to Become a City with One Trillion Economy: Minister Lokesh

Visakhapatnam: Information Technology minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation stone for Visakhapatnam’s first 50 MW AI-powered Edge Data Centre and Open Cable Landing Station (CLS) on Sunday. Sify Infinit Spaces, a subsidiary of Sify Technologies, a leading Nasdaq-listed company providing digital ICT solutions in India, will develop the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh emphasised, “Visakhapatnam is rapidly emerging as India’s global digital gateway on the eastern seaboard. Sify’s world-class infrastructure will enhance our state’s position on the global technology map, creating new opportunities for innovation, employment and investment. This is just the beginning. Approvals for a mega data centre are already in place,” he underlined.

The AI Edge Data Centre will come up on 3.6 acres of land allocated by the state government to support AI-driven enterprises and digital infrastructure. It will be connected to the OPGW substation and linked by at least two fibre networks. The total investment on the project is INR 1,500 crore. It will be executed in two phases. Approximately 1,000 people, including technical experts and locally trained workers, will be involved during the construction and operational phases.

The IT minister of AP stated that the new CLS facility will strengthen India’s digital backbone by enabling seamless undersea cable connectivity and scalable AI computing at the edge. It will bring low-latency data processing closer to users in India and Southeast Asia, including countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and Thailand.

Sify chairman Raju Vegesna said, “We are proud to support Visakhapatnam’s transformation into a key hub for global connectivity and digital infrastructure. This marks the beginning of our long-term commitment to strengthening India’s digital economy and advancing AI-led innovation.”

Following the foundation ceremony, Lokesh held a meeting with public representatives and senior officials from north Andhra districts at the Visakhapatnam collectorate. After the meeting, Lokesh told media that Vizag is poised to become a city with a one trillion economy, fulfilling the NDA coalition government’s goal of one state, one capital and decentralised development."

Those present at the meeting included IT secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar, Legislative Assembly whip Ganababu, Visakhapatnam mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, NTR Vaidya Seva Trust chairman Seethamraju Sudhakar, AP Oilseeds Growers’ Corporation chairman Gandibabji, district collectors of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam, VMRDA commissioner K.S. Viswanathan and Visakhapatnam joint collector K. Mayur Ashok.