Vizag Organic Mela Draws Crowds

Visakhapatnam: The four-day Visakhapatnam Organic Mela 2025 opened at Andhra University’s engineering college grounds on Thursday.

This marks the start of the mela’s sixth edition, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Goadharita natural farmers association. The fair, which runs until Dec 7, was inaugurated by BJP state president P.V.N. Madhav.

This year’s mela showcases a vibrant range of chemical-free fruits and vegetables, natural farm products, millet-based foods, traditional snacks, handmade pickles, powders, vadiyalu, and appadalu.

Visitors are also exploring the stalls promoting terrace gardening and offering insights into natural farming, reflecting growing public interest in sustainable living.

Among the attractions, rice-straw wind chimes have captured the attention of many visitors. These charms double as bird feeders, reviving a fading rural tradition.

P. Mythili recalled how, in earlier times, families would tie paddy husks with good rice seeds at their doorsteps after the harvest. Sparrows and other small birds would gather to feed, filling homes with their cheerful chirping.

With rapid urbanisation, she said, such practices have become rare, and even sparrows are struggling to find food. “That’s why we bought these rice bundles the moment we saw them at the fair,” she explained.

The rice charms are crafted from paddy harvested while still slightly green. Each bundle is separated, the grain-filled husk is segregated, and then the threads are woven into bundles.

These woven bundles are shaped into charms and sold for `300 to `400 each. Apart from being tied at doorways, many people now buy them as decorative pieces or as gifts for auspicious occasions.

At its core, the Visakhapatnam organic mela aims to bring together producers, farmers, and consumers on a common platform, encouraging a shift toward indigenous and organic products and strengthening community awareness of healthier choices.

To highlight traditional healing systems, a free Siddha Ayurveda medical camp is being held daily from 10am to 5pm. Individuals dealing with chronic issues such as knee, back, or neck pain, spondylitis, shoulder discomfort, or leg cramps are invited to consult practitioners and learn about Ayurvedic approaches to long-term relief.

Adding to the mela’s educational spirit, a special session on food and health would be held on Dec 5. Renowned millet experts would demonstrate how to prepare nutritious and flavourful dishes using various millets, offering visitors practical ways to incorporate these ancient grains into their daily diets.