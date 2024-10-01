Vizag Open Returns for Second Edition at East Point Golf Club

Visakhapatnam: The much-awaited second edition of the Vizag Open would take place from October 2 to 5 at the East Point Golf Club (EPGC). The golf tournament boasts a total prize purse of Rs 1 crore.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

The competition will feature leading Indian professionals such as TATA Steel, PGTI ranking leader Veer Ahlawat, Manu Gandas, Olympian Udayan Mane and defending champion N Thangaraja from Sri Lanka.

Aman Raj, Shaurya Binu, Dhruv Sheoran and Shankar Das are among the others.

The event will also host international golfers from various countries. Among them are the defending champion N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran from Sri Lanka, Stepan Danek from the Czech Republic, players from Bangladesh, Andorra, Nepal, Canada, South Korea, Japan, and the US.

The local challenge will be led by professionals S Muthu and Rahman Mehboob Shant, along with amateurs Bharath Kollapudi and G Durga Prasad.

MSN Raju, secretary to the East Point Golf Club, expressed their pride in hosting such an event. "This tournament showcases the highest level of professional golf in India and attracts top players from across the country and from 15 other nations," he noted.

With live broadcasts on networks like Eurosport and ABP News, he anticipates a viewership of 30 million worldwide. The event offers club players a unique opportunity to compete alongside professionals while benefiting from invaluable clinics conducted by PGTI for aspiring golfers.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of PGTI, expressed his excitement about returning to East Point Golf Club for this much-anticipated tournament and thanked the club and its partners for their support.

The golf club was established in 1884. It was transformed into a championship course in February 2021. East Point Golf Club is renowned for its lush surroundings and well-maintained facilities.

The 6,871-yard-long Par-72 course is framed by picturesque mountains and water bodies, an ideal venue for both players and spectators.