Vizag Navratri Starts with Puja of Durga’s Balatripura Sundari Form

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam embraced the spirit of Navratri with devotees participating in pujas performed to Goddess Durga’s Balatripura Sundari form on the first day of the festivities. The celebratory spirit could be witnessed at the Kanaka Mahalaxmi, Beach Road Kali, Allipuram Durga and Kanika Parmeswar temples.

Pandals with Durga idols have also been set up in various part of Vizag. City police have permitted 56 of 255 organisations that applied for starting the pandals in different areas of the port city. The remaining applications are being processed by the police as of Thursday.

Bengali committee will, however, start its celebrations from Naga Panchami, which falls on the fifth day of the Navratri festivities, according to Waltair Kalibari Committee member Alok Dutta. He said on the Saptami, Ashtami and Navami (October 10–12), free Bhog Prasadam will be served to thousands.

Keta Srinivas, a local idol maker, pointed out that last year, they had made 60–70 idols. But this year, they could make just 30 to 35 idols due to shortage of workers.

The tallest Durga idol this year stands at an impressive 13 feet and is priced ₹75,000. Smaller idols of the deity range from ₹15,000 to ₹20,000.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is expecting a significant influx of tourists during the Dasara season. Regional director Srinivas Pani said all government and private hotels have been booked till the end of Sankranti holidays.

APTDC has around 200 rooms in Lambasingi. 2,400 rooms are available in private sector accommodations across districts like Araku and Ananthagiri. Additionally, 6,000 tents are available for rent during the season.

Visakhapatnam’s iconic spots like the INS Kursura submarine museum, T-142 aircraft museum, Kailasagiri Hills and the Buddhist Shrine at Thotlakonda are preparing for the influx of tourists.