Vizag-Native Selected As Tana Trustee

Visakhapatnam: Satish Meka, a native of Visakhapatnam and currently residing in the US, has been appointed as a trustee of the Tana Foundation for a four-year term from 2025 to 2029. His selection was made by the Tana election committee and the board of directors. He is set to participate in organising Tana’s golden jubilee celebrations in 2027.

In a statement, Satish expressed his gratitude to the Tana board of directors and its executive committee for the opportunity and to all who supported him during his election.

Satish Meka completed his Intermediate at S. Peter’s School in Gnanapuram and attended Pendurthi Government Junior College until Class X. He earned his undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Visakhapatnam. He moved to America approximately two decades ago.

During his time in school, he was actively involved with the Red Cross. He took part in a government-sponsored adult education initiative and was on a team that conducted a literacy campaign in the Railway Quarters slum. He personally funded the establishment of digital classrooms at St. Peter’s School in Gnanapuram.

Throughout the challenging period of the Coronavirus, he provided medical assistance to numerous individuals in Visakhapatnam. Through the Satwin Inspire Foundation he established, Satish and his friends have supported deserving underprivileged students in pursuing higher education.

He has played a major role in a team that organised over 100 cancer camps in the Telugu-speaking regions. Additionally, he is involved with both the Tana and Basavatarakam Cancer Foundation teams.