Vizag MP Reviews Schemes, Flags Delays And Seeks Accountability

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting was held on Friday, chaired by Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat. Senior officials from multiple departments presented updates on central government schemes.

MP Sribharat emphasised that every rupee spent must bring visible change to citizens’ lives. He called for better coordination, timely execution, and accountability across departments.

Under the PM Suryagarh Muft Bijli Yojana, 12,428 applications were registered by October 9, but only 3,194 households received connections. The MP sought constituency-wise details, awareness initiatives, and reasons for delays. He urged prompt resolution of banking and billing issues and more effective outreach.

Concern was raised over incomplete soak pits in Bheemili mandals, with only 60 per cent completed. The MP instructed officials to expedite cleanliness and water management works and sought public feedback on the Magic Drain project.

Verification under the NSAP–NTR Pension Scheme covered 17,249 of 21,300 individuals. The MP requested updates on the second phase and reviewed job placements under the DDUGKY scheme, asking for company-wise data and wage details. He also called for stronger publicity for the PMEGP and greater beneficiary coverage.

Officials reported that 3,368 individuals completed the third phase of verification, while 8,207 applications remain pending. With Visakhapatnam ranked 25th in the state, the MP urged a probe into high cancellation rates and better engagement with traditional professionals.

In the housing review, the MP questioned delays in providing basic amenities in layouts and high vacancy rates in Rajiv Gruhakalpa houses. He sought updates on safety measures in Madhurawada Vambe Colony, the Deepam 2.0 subsidy backlog, and the status of 1,296 Tidco houses yet to begin construction. He also instructed that pipeline works in Padmanabham be completed by November.

He reviewed CC road works, including the Gandhavaram–Padmanabham road, and raised concerns over medicine shortages and diagnostic lapses in urban health centres. He requested water testing reports from Bhadraiyapet and Koyyapet, along with updates on the Chingadili Indoor Stadium.

MLAs Ganababu and Vishnu Kumar Raju, collector Harindra Prasad, GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg, and other officials were present.