Vizag MP Highlights India’s Global Leadership In Digital Innovation

Visakhapatnam: At a key United Nations forum this week, Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament M. Sribharat reaffirmed India’s commitment to digital inclusion, renewable energy, and sustainable development. Representing the country, he outlined India’s vision for a technology-driven and equitable global future.

Sribharat highlighted India’s leadership in harnessing digital innovation to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He cited the country’s digital public infrastructure as a model for bridging social and economic divides, expanding access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and agriculture.

He also stressed the need to close the digital gap affecting women, youth, and marginalised communities, noting that digital literacy and capacity-building remain central to India’s developmental approach. Sribharat underscored India’s achievements in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and healthcare innovation, adding that digital tools are playing a crucial role in reducing poverty and tackling climate change.

Emphasising the importance of international cooperation, he referred to India’s initiatives such as the India–UN Development Partnership Fund and the ITEC programme. He also spoke about the role of cultural heritage in sustainable development, citing UNESCO’s recognition of cultural industries as drivers of inclusive growth.

Calling for tailored strategies for middle-income countries, Sribharat concluded by reaffirming India’s commitment to a collaborative global agenda that fosters sustainability, inclusion, and cultural preservation.