Vizag MP Calls For Industrial Revival In LG Gas Leak-Affected Area

Visakhapatnam:Vizag MP M. Sribharat said that the LG management had provided ₹60 crore in compensation to families affected by the gas leak incident, including ₹3.5 lakh and ₹50,000 per family since the NDA government took office. He proposed setting up white and green category industries on the LG Polymers premises to restore employment in Venkatapuram, with full government support.

On Thursday, Sribharat inaugurated a ₹35 lakh drinking water facility funded by the LG India CSR Foundation for Venkatapuram residents. He also called for improved hospital infrastructure, the appointment of government doctors, and a scholarship fund to support students from affected families. He said development programmes could begin within three months under the leadership of Foundation Chairman Girija Shankar, a retired IAS officer.

Local MLA Ganababu highlighted the MoU signed with LG and HPCL to provide job-oriented training. Girija Shankar announced a new water treatment plant and said village committees were helping plan future CSR initiatives.