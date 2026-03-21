Vizag Mountaineer Creates Guinness World Record

Visakhapatnam:Visakhapatnam native Bhupatiraju Anmish Varma has etched his name in history by becoming the fastest person to conquer the Seven Volcanic Summits, the highest volcanic peaks across all seven continents.

Guinness World Records officially announced on its X account that Varma achieved this extraordinary feat in just 92 days, 4 hours, and 45 minutes, setting a new global benchmark in mountaineering.

The Seven Volcanic Summits’ challenge is considered one of the most demanding pursuits in adventure sports, requiring immense endurance, skill, and determination.

Sports enthusiasts say Varma’s achievement not only places him among the elite in the mountaineering world, but is also a matter of pride for Andhra Pradesh and India on the international stage.