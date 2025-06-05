Vizag Marks World Environment Day With 1 Lakh Saplings And Anti-Plastic Drive

Visakhapatnam: World Environment Day was marked with a massive green initiative in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, where various organisations jointly planted one lakh saplings across the city and launched a campaign to combat plastic pollution.

Led by government departments including GVMC, VMRDA, forest and education departments, the drive aligned with this year’s “Beat Plastic Pollution” theme.

District Collector M.N. Harendira Prasad said the campaign was being implemented under the direction of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Visakhapatnam has set a target of planting over one million trees as part of the state’s plan to plant one crore saplings.

The event began with a green rally from RK Beach Kalimata Temple to AU Convention Centre, concluding with participants pledging to protect the environment. The Collector also planted saplings at the venue.

District Forest Officer and Zoo Curator Mangamma confirmed that 1 lakh saplings were planted across multiple locations by different departments.

VMRDA launched a plastic-free campaign at Kailasagiri. Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan led the initiative, stating that excessive plastic usage threatens future generations. He said steps would be taken to ban plastic in all parks and tourist locations under VMRDA.





