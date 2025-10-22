Vizag Market Committee Wants Rythu Bazaar At Duvvada

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Agricultural and Market Committee submitted a memorandum to district joint collector K. Mayur Ashok, requesting that he consider the proposal to establish a rythu bazar near Duvvada to meet the rising public demand.

The market committee said the proposal aims to connect farmers directly with consumers in the region where they produce their crops. Copies were also submitted to Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao and West MLA Ganababu. The representation was led by Chairman Aparna Yelamanchili and Vice Chairman Venkumahanti Chandra Sekhar, along with members Ramabhai, Subani, Shiva Kumar, Gunusetti Nageswarao, Latha, and Lalitha. Officials assured the proposal would be taken into consideration.