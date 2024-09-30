Vizag: Man Held With 132 Ganja-Laced Chocolates

Visakhapatnam: The police arrested a person and seized 132 ganja-laced chocolates in Visakhapatnam on Monday. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar Chowdary. They said they received a tip-off regarding the sale of narcotics at a local shop and subsequently raided the premises, where they found the ganja-laced chocolates.

The police further revealed that the chocolates were being smuggled into the state from Uttar Pradesh. The Visakhapatnam task force is currently investigating the matter.

According to sources, last month, the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) issued notices to eight companies in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh involved in the manufacture and sale of ganja-laced chocolates. The companies include Hari Om Pharma, Minar Pharma, Vijaya Vadi Anjani Pharma, MM Pharma, Anjani Pharmaceuticals LLP, Sadguru Sai Ayurvedic Pharma, AN Pharmaceuticals, and Sai Madhu Vat.