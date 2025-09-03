Vizag Man Arrested For ₹2.85 Lakh Instagram EMI Card Scam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam cybercrime police have arrested a 26-year-old man for cheating lakhs of rupees from people through fake Instagram advertisements, wherein he offered cash on Bajaj EMI cards.

According to police, they arrested Manchala Madhu Naga Sai, a resident of Marripalem, at the Rushikonda Junction. He became a fraudster after himself getting duped. Originally from Mangalagiri in Guntur district, Sai moved to Visakhapatnam in 2023. He started a travel and vehicle rental business.

Sai’s criminal journey began in 2024 when he lost ₹5,000 in a credit card fraud. Instead of reporting the crime, he decided to replicate the same modus operandi for his own financial gain. For the purpose, he created Instagram accounts with usernames "Bajajemicardtacash" and "Bajajeicardtocash". He offered a service of converting Bajaj EMI cards into cash for a 10 per cent commission.

Sai’s modus operandi involved using victims' EMI cards to purchase high-value electronic items, including air conditioners, refrigerators, mobile phones, and washing machines, from Amazon. He would then tell card holders that he will sell the same goods at higher prices, but collect a 10 per cent commission. However, Sai frequently failed to return the money to victims, keeping the entire amount himself.

Investigations revealed that Sai cheated at least seven persons from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra in this manner. He cheated ₹2,85,659 from them. On interrogation, Sai admitted that he had cheated 50–60 people since 2024.

A case has been registered under sections 319(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 66-C and 66-D of the Information Technology Act.