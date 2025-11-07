Vizag Junior Literary Fest Returns with Stories, Art and Imagination

Visakhapatnam: The Vizag Junior Literary Fest (VJLF) 2025, organised by the LitLantern for Culture and Literature Welfare Society, will be held on November 8 and 9 at Hawa Mahal, Beach Road, Visakhapatnam. Now in its sixth edition, the fest aims to promote reading, storytelling, and creativity among children, encouraging them to reduce screen time and engage with books, ideas, and imagination.

With over 100 sessions planned, the event caters primarily to children aged 4 to 16, while also offering interactive experiences for parents and educators. Highlights include storytelling, illustration, puppetry, theatre, and sessions addressing environmental and social themes. A curated book fair featuring children’s publishers from across the subcontinent will also be part of the fest.

The chief guest for the inauguration is Krishna Lavu Devarayalu, Vice-Chairman of Vigyan University and Member of Parliament from Narasaraopet. Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat will serve as the guest of honour.

Outreach initiatives are already underway, with storyteller Vikram Sridhar conducting sessions at Ambedkar School and Sunflower School for children with disabilities. The fest’s directors, Sonal Sarda, Priya Uppalapati, and Sandhya Godey, are leading the event, supported by sponsors and local partners.

With 2,000 registrations already confirmed and walk-in slots still available, Priya Uppalapati said, “VJLF 2025 promises to be a vibrant celebration of literature, learning, and joyful participation.”