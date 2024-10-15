Vizag Junior Literary Fest returns with its fifth edition

Visakhapatnam: The fifth edition of the Vizag Junior Literary Fest (VJLF) is set to enchant audiences once again, aiming to cultivate a passion for literature and theatre among children in today's digital landscape.







This year's event will feature 60 sessions across two days, presented by 19 speakers, including esteemed international figures in literature and education. Notable participants include personalities Roopa Pai, Kapil Pandey, and Jeeva Raghunath. Additionally, a special outreach program will take place a day before the fest, where three storytellers will visit municipal schools to introduce students to the festival's themes. Scheduled for November 23 and 24, 2024, at Hawa Mahal Beach Road, the event is organized by the Lit Lantern for Culture & Literature Welfare Society, a registered non-profit organization. It aims to engage children aged 4 to 16 through various forms of theatre, literature, and storytelling. Since its launch in 2018, the fest has attracted over 3,000 participants in past editions, providing enriching experiences that resonate with both children and adults.This year's event will feature 60 sessions across two days, presented by 19 speakers, including esteemed international figures in literature and education. Notable participants include personalities Roopa Pai, Kapil Pandey, and Jeeva Raghunath. Additionally, a special outreach program will take place a day before the fest, where three storytellers will visit municipal schools to introduce students to the festival's themes.

The performances will showcase adaptations of cherished tales from the Panchatantra and Indian folklore like Vikram and Betaal by the Swatantra Theatre Group from Pune. The diverse activities will encompass workshops on creative writing, panel discussions, teacher training utilizing storytelling techniques, dramatized readings, and a book fair featuring works from Indian publishers.



The organizers stress the significance of introducing children to literature and theatre in an era increasingly dominated by digital media. They believe that nurturing a love for reading can expand mental horizons and instill values of tolerance and understanding among future leaders. Registrations for sessions will commence on October 19, from 11 am to 6 pm.



