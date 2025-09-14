Vizag Hosts Grand Canine Show With 300 Dogs, 43 Breeds

Visakhapatnam: The coastal city witnessed a showcase of canine excellence this weekend as more than 300 dogs representing 43 different breeds gathered for the annual dog show organised by the Visakha Kennel Association.

The event, held for the eighth consecutive year, drew participants from across the region, with 150 dogs travelling from neighbouring states including Odisha, West Bengal (Kolkata), Tamil Nadu (Chennai), and Telangana.

“This time it was huge, and for the first time an indoor show was hosted,” said Suresh, a member of the Visakha Kennel Association, the sole kennel club in Andhra Pradesh affiliated with the Kennel Club of India.

The competition featured a tiered entry system, with participants paying Rs 2,500 per dog for international breeds and Rs 1,200 for Indian breeds. The format included age-based categories — young, adult, and senior — for each breed, followed by line-up competitions across two rings.

D. Sandhya Rani, whose Shih Tzu has been a regular competitor for three years, shared her enthusiasm. “My dog has been participating in this for the last three years. The first time she performed was when she was three months old,” she said. “I enjoy getting her ready, tying her pony, grooming and dressing her. It’s a fun activity for both of us.”

The competition’s structure offers participants a pathway to prestigious recognition. Dogs selected in both rings earn the coveted CC (Challenge Certificate) Champion status, qualifying them for the Indian Championship. These certificates are highly valued in the breeding community, as they enhance a dog’s market value and breeding prospects.