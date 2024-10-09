Vizag hosted 1st AP Sea Kayaking and Standup Paddling Selections

Visakhapatnam: The 1st Andhra Pradesh State Sea Kayaking and Standup Paddling Championship took place at Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam from October 6 to 8.



The competition organized by the Canoeing and Kayaking Association of Andhra Pradesh (CKAAP), served as a selection trial for athletes aiming to represent the state at the upcoming 2nd National Sea Kayaking Championship in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, scheduled for October 16-20.

A total of 21 athletes were selected to represent Andhra Pradesh, comprising seven senior men, nine junior men, three senior women, and two junior women. These athletes demonstrated exceptional skill and commitment throughout the event, showcasing the growing talent in water sports within the State.

B. Balaram Naidu, President of CKAAP, expressed optimism about AP’s potential in water sports, stating, “With our State’s long coastline, water bodies and growing infrastructure, I am confident that AP will soon become number one destination for water sports in India."

He emphasized the importance of nurturing world-class athletes who will elevate the state's profile on national and international stages. The District Sports Development Officer (DSDO) congratulated all participants and extended best wishes to those selected for the national championship. He remarked on Visakhapatnam's progress in water sports, expressing confidence that local athletes would return with medals from Tuticorin.