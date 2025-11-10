Vizag Gets Green Makeover Ahead Of CII Summit

Visakhapatnam: In the run-up to the upcoming CII Summit, Visakhapatnam is set on a beautification drive including a greening initiative that would transform the coastal city's landscape with 2.5 lakh plants spread over major routes and other public spaces.

The state greening and beautification corporation, along with the GVMC, has launched a comprehensive plantation drive covering 28.08km of median plantation, 5.01km of roadside plantation, 24 traffic islands, and three beachfront parks. The aim is to develop or restore approximately 1.8 lakh square metres of green cover along the summit routes.Damodar Rao from the horticulture department of GVMC, told Deccan Chronicle that most of the selected species are native or well-adapted to the city’s coastal climate. The selection prioritizes drought-tolerant, low-maintenance and cyclone-resilient varieties that ensure sustainability and year-round greenery, he said.Talking about post-care maintenance, Damodar Rao said GVMC has ensured long-term sustainability through a dedicated post-event maintenance plan. "The plantings will be maintained for a minimum of six months by engaged contractors, including irrigation, pruning, replacement of damaged plants, and organic fertilization."The plantation includes a diverse mix of flowering plants, shrubs, palms and ground covers for their aesthetic appeal and climate resilience.The species list includes Bougainvillea mixed varieties, Lavender pink, Desmodium gold, Heliconia, Cannas in red, yellow, and black varieties, Lantana camara, Ixora mini and various palm species including Washingtonia, Licuala grandis, and Raphis palms.The design and plant selection were prepared by the state urban green building council, Vijayawada.High-visibility zones connecting to the summit area would feature theme-based landscaping, including garden pockets near beach road and a Palm Avenue theme along the airport road.Entry points to the summit venue would showcase floral archways featuring indigenous species.The plantation work focuses on central medians, beachfront promenades and major traffic and logistics routes, including the airport road, Tatichetlapalem, Maddilapalem junction, Telugu Talli flyover (including underneath), Sampath Vinayaka Temple Road, Siripuram, beach road, and summit venue entry points.The initiative has generated substantial local employment, partnering with AP state nurseries and providing work to approximately 2,500 agriculture and horticulture workers daily from villages surrounding Visakhapatnam.