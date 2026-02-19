Vizag Gets Google’s Largest AI Hub with $15 Billion Investment: Lokesh

 Top
Andhra Pradesh
19 Feb 2026 2:50 PM IST

In a post on 'X', he said "Brimming with pride today as Vizag gets mentioned as Google's largest AI hub with a $15 billion investment. Thank you Google CEO Sundar Pichai for your strong vote of confidence at AI Impact Summit"

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday announced Visakhapatnam got Google's largest AI hub with a $15 billion investment.

In a post on ‘X’, he said "Brimming with pride today as Vizag gets mentioned as Google’s largest AI hub with a $15 billion investment. Thank you Google CEO Sundar Pichai for your strong vote of confidence at AI Impact Summit”


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh news nara lokesh google artificial intelligence (AI) AI Summit 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

