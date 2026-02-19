Vizag Gets Google’s Largest AI Hub with $15 Billion Investment: Lokesh
In a post on ‘X’, he said "Brimming with pride today as Vizag gets mentioned as Google’s largest AI hub with a $15 billion investment. Thank you Google CEO Sundar Pichai for your strong vote of confidence at AI Impact Summit”
Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday announced Visakhapatnam got Google's largest AI hub with a $15 billion investment.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
