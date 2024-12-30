Vizag Gears Up for New Year!

Visakhapatnam: The port city is abuzz with excitement as it prepares to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025 in style. The streets are alive with energy, shopping malls are bustling with crowds, and a host of events has been lined up to ensure a memorable New Year’s Eve.

This year, Visakhapatnam has something for everyone. Whether you’re a partygoer, a culture enthusiast or someone seeking a quiet evening under the stars, the city offers a plethora of options. The Visakhapatnam police have issued guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable New Year’s Eve. Hotels, pubs and clubs have been instructed to install CCTV cameras, maintain sound levels below 45 decibels and secure prior permissions for their events. Special “She Teams” will patrol high-traffic areas, ensuring the safety of women throughout the celebrations.

One of the standout events is the GoKarting Vizag Party, which combines the thrill of racing with pulsating music and drinks starting at Rs 1,199 onwards, attendees can enjoy five laps of go-karting, cocktails and unlimited DJ music.

For those looking for a more soulful experience, the Open Air New Year’s Eve at a corporate hotel will feature a live performance by the playback singer N.C. Karunya, starting at Rs 2,499 onwards. The Unlimited Party at Gadiraju Palace offers an endless buffet, drinks and energetic performances by DJs and live bands, with tickets starting from Rs 1,800.

Singer Sreerama Chandra will add star power to the festivities with a live performance followed by a spectacular fireworks display and the tickets are priced at Rs 1,099 onwards. For couples, the Toast and Enter 2025 event offers a poolside dinner with unlimited music and drinks, starting at Rs 1,199. Meanwhile, party enthusiasts can revel in the glitz and glamour of a Bollywood and Hollywood-themed bash for Rs 999. Those seeking a unique cultural experience can head to the Vintage Mount Valley Cultural Night, where the traditional Dhimsa Dance of Araku will take center stage.

As the city gears up for the New Year, it reflects on a transformative 2024 filled with achievements. The year began with MILAN 2024, the Indian Navy’s largest-ever multilateral naval exercise, which saw participation from 50 countries and over 100 warships. Cricket fans in the city were treated to two thrilling IPL matches at the Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium, providing moments of nostalgia and excitement.

The launch of three Vande Bharat trains and the progress on the South Coast Railway Zone project finally gained momentum. In the defense sector, the nuclear submarine INS Arighat was commissioned in Visakhapatnam. The city also unveiled the Jagadamba Clock Tower, a European-style landmark, which has quickly become a favorite spot for locals and tourists.

Visakhapatnam’s technological and economic growth has also been noteworthy. The MoUs with major software companies like TCS and Google promise to transform the city into a tech hub while investments of over Rs 10,000 crore are expected as part of Niti Aayog’s pilot project for economic growth.