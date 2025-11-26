Vizag Gears Up for India–SA ODI with Tight Security, Zero-Waste Plan

Visakhapatnam: Officials carried out a comprehensive review of preparations for the India–South Africa One-Day International cricket match scheduled on December 6 at the Andhra Cricket Association–Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association Cricket (ACA–VDCA) Stadium.

District collector M.N. Harendira Prasad chaired a high-level coordination meeting covering security, traffic regulation, stadium readiness and public amenities.

City police commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi detailed enhanced security arrangements, including strengthened crowd management at entry points, CCTV surveillance in parking zones, deployment of special security teams for players, and installation of a new centralised public-address system.

GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg said the match would follow Zero-Waste Management principles. In coordination with the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), sanitation teams will be deployed across the venue, and adequate drinking-water facilities will be ensured.

The collector instructed departments to expedite beautification works along team routes and key locations in the city, stressing seamless inter-departmental coordination to avoid lapses.

The ACA announced that around 22,000 tickets will be available from November 28 exclusively through the Districts (By Zomato) app. Ticket prices range from Rs 1,200 to Rs 4,000, while hospitality packages will be priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 18,000. Seating will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Both teams will arrive in Visakhapatnam on December 4, with practice sessions scheduled for December 5 at the stadium.