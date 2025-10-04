Vizag Gears Up For ICC Women's World Cup

Visakhapatnam:District administration officials and representatives of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) convened a planning and preparedness meeting to finalise arrangements for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup matches scheduled in the city.

Visakhapatnam will host five World Cup matches on October 9, 12, 13, 16, and 26, with the India vs Australia clash on October 12 expected to draw top officials from the ICC and BCCI.

District collector Hariendra Prasad outlined comprehensive preparations, emphasising uninterrupted power supply with robust backup systems for match venues and stringent electrical safety measures throughout the stadium. The administration has also initiated beautification projects along team travel routes to showcase the city's best face to international visitors.

Police commissioner Sankhabrata Bagchi detailed enhanced security protocols, including the deployment of women police officers dedicated to protecting all visiting teams. The department has introduced multiple ticketing options—digital M-Tickets, E-Tickets, and physical tickets—with reinforced security at box offices. “We're implementing QR code-based parking systems and installing CCTV surveillance across all parking areas," Bagchi said, adding that an upgraded centralised public address system will facilitate effective communication during matches. ACA COO Girish Dongre announced that tickets will be available through BookMyShow, priced at ₹150 for the India vs Australia encounter and ₹100 for other matches.

Offline sales will be available through five counters at the Box Office, located at Gate 17. The association has arranged parking facilities at B Ground, V Convention, and Sanketika College. Apollo Hospitals will deploy three ambulances for emergency medical support, while complimentary drinking water will be provided to all spectators.