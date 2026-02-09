Vizag Fortified With Strong Security Ahead of IFR

Visakhapatnam: The city police would deploy over 6,000 personnel to boost security for the International Fleet Review (IFR) being styled as Exercise MILAN-26 and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium - from February 15 to 25.

The events are likely to be graced by President Droupadi Murmu, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu apart from senior naval officers from 57 countries.

City Police Commissioner Sankhabrata Bagchi said the police force would handle venue security, VVIP protection, public safety, crowd management and traffic control. "We have 2,000 police officials and sought reinforcement in a letter to the DGP office. We need a total of 6,000 cops to perform these tasks," he said.

Extensive barricading and security arrangements would be in place across venues. Security would also be strengthened at the city’s entry points, at hotels where dignitaries are staying, and along their routes of movement, the commissioner told Deccan Chronicle.

The deployment would include about 4,000 civil police personnel, 700 ARP staff, 500 personnel from the APSP and Greyhounds, and another 500 personnel for barricade duties, bomb checks and road-opening duties.

While Octopus commandos would focus on VVIP security and accommodations, Greyhounds would strengthen security in fringe areas and event venues.

As part of VIP security protocols, deployment of rope parties, route-checking teams and bomb disposal squads would be done. Some 14 parking locations have been identified with dedicated personnel posted at each site. A special command-and-control room would operate from the Beach Road area.

The police currently have 15 drones for surveillance and are seeking more. They also have a pack of 10 sniffer dogs. The police would be wearing body cameras.

Regarding traffic arrangements, the commissioner cited an app called Astram, which helps the public navigate smart traffic arrangements. The application allows citizens to report traffic jams instantly, enabling other users to avoid congested roads and choose alternative routes.

City police stations would conduct regular inspections of hotels and lodges to monitor suspicious activity.

Recently, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Sushil Menon (VSM), along with senior naval officers, met Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand at the AP Secretariat to review the preparations.

During the meeting, Vice Admiral Menon said ships from 19 countries, including from Sri Lanka and Iran, would take part in the IFR, along with nearly 4,000 delegates. He said three ships and about 150 delegates from the US, Germany and France would participate.

From India, around 90 ships, 45 aircraft and nearly 600 delegates would take part. The events would be held along the Visakhapatnam coastline on February 18 and 19.