Vizag Firm Inspects Dam's Plunge Pool

Visakhapatnam: A Visakhapatnam-based company is playing a crucial role in studies related to the safety of Srisailam dam with its expert divers conducting underwater photography and physical inspection of the dam’s plunge pool.

Sea Lion Offshore Diving Pvt. Ltd has been tasked with videographing the plunge pool covering approximately 2,500 square metres from the surface up to a depth of 49 metres. Once the data is collected, a report will be submitted to the dam authorities on the conditions inside the plunge pool, its extent and shape, and damage to the steel cylinders erected in the past to protect the dam by preventing the pool’s expansion towards the dam’s spillway.

As part of the work, a team of divers and others from the firm has been at the dam for more than a week now and the work is expected to be completed in the next few days.

The National Institute of Oceanography, Goa, studied the plunge pool in 2018 and reported on the cavity that first formed after the 2009 floods in the Krishna which forced the dam authorities to release an unprecedented 25 lakh cusecs. The release of water in the subsequent years resulted in continued expansion of the plunge pool void.