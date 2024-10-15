Vizag: District collector inspects Anganwadi centre

Visakhapatnam: District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad made a surprise visit to the Anganwadi Centre on Tuesday morning, where he stressed the importance of providing nutritious food to children and pregnant women. The inspection aimed to assess the quality and availability of food supplies at the local center.

During the visit, the Collector reviewed attendance records and stock levels of essential goods, ensuring that the needs of the children were being met. He also examined children's name registers to verify enrolment and participation.

Engaging with the children, the collector took time to interact and play with them, highlighting the significance of a nurturing environment in early childhood development.

In discussions with the management, the Collector raised several key points regarding monthly supplies, Take Home Ration (THR), and the overall food offerings provided to children at the center. He emphasized that all goods must be delivered without defects and reiterated the need for consistent efforts to ensure that both children and pregnant women receive regular access to nutritious meals.