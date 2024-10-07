Vizag: Customs official, cargo agent held for bribery

Visakhapatnam: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in Visakhapatnam registered a case against Y. Srinivasu, superintendent of customs at Kakinada Port, Pantham Bharat Kumar, a representative of Sri Chandra Bulk Cargo Services Pvt Ltd, and others for alleged bribery.

According to a CBI release on Sunday, Srinivasu and Bharat Kumar were caught during a bribe transaction on Saturday. The CBI seized Rs 3.18 lakh from Srinivasu, reportedly taken as a bribe for offering undue favours to the company and other parties.



Following the accused confession, further searches were conducted, leading to the seizure of Rs 22.74 lakh from an assistant commissioner of customs at Secunderabad Railway Station and Rs 5 lakh from other customs officials.



Incriminating documents were also recovered during raids on the residential and office premises of the accused. Both Srinivasu and Bharat Kumar have been arrested and will be presented before the special CBI court in Visakhapatnam. The investigation is ongoing.



