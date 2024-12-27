Vizag cops restrictions on New Year eve celebrations

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam city police have announced restrictions for New Year’s Eve celebrations, including stringent measures such as drunk driving checks, traffic diversions, and heightened security across the city.

Commissioner of Police Shankbrata Bagchi stated that extensive checks for drunk driving and rash driving will begin at 8 pm on December 31 and continue until 5 am on January 1. Vehicles of motorists found guilty of tipsy or negligent driving will be seized, and offenders will be presented before the court.Vehicle movement will be restricted on several key routes. The stretch from The Park Hotel junction to the NTR statue on RK Beach Road will be closed from 8 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 1. Other closures include the BRTS middle roads between Hanumanthuwaka and Adavivaram, Goshala Junction and Vepagunta Junction, and Pendurthi Junction and NAD Junction. Emergency vehicles will use service roads during this period.The BRTC stretch between Maddilapalem and Rama Talkies, the RTC underpass, and the Telugu Thalli flyover will also be closed on New Year’s Eve.The police will enforce regulations on loud music (above 45 decibels), drugs, and obscenity. Event managers are advised to arrange for private security and adequate parking spaces.