Vizag Cops Rescue 85 Youth Forced Into Cybercrimes Overseas

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam city police have rescued from Myanmar and Cambodia 85 youth forced into committing cybercrimes. They have arrested 20 agents who lured these persons with promises of high-paying jobs overseas and registered eight cases against the agents.

Vizag police commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi on Saturday said their investigations revealed that the agents trapped their victims promising lakhs in salaries for data entry or computer operator jobs. The agents collected amounts between ₹1.2–₹1.5 lakh from 109 youth and sent them by flight to Myanmar on visiting visas.

There, other agents received them and took them to the Poipet visa centre in Cambodia to obtain tourist visas. On reaching Cambodia, the agents handed them over to China-based companies.

Upon arrival at these companies, the victims' passports are confiscated. They are locked up in rooms and forced to participate in various cybercrime operations. In case the victims refused to cooperate, they faced physical violence, food and water deprivation, and psychological torture.

The rescued victims revealed that they had been forced to work day and night on computer-based scam operations, including cryptocurrency, trading, loan app and online gaming scams, fake courier services, and digital arrest frauds.

Shankhabrata Bagchi said they rescued a woman from Visakhapatnam airport before she could travel to Cambodia and fall into a trap.

One of the rescued victims, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “I applied for a hospital job through the LinkedIn website and reached Bangkok on April 25, 2025. On reaching there, some persons forcibly took me to Myanmar and handed me over to a Chinese gang. These people forced me to pose as a woman on WhatsApp and chat with citizens from various countries, tricking them into making payments for fake products on sites like eBay. Whenever I refused to do their bidding, they beat me up and kept me in isolation. When I sought to return home, the Chinese gang demanded US$8,000. As I could not pay the amount, they sold me to another company. Finally, police and Indian embassy officials rescued me.”

The police commissioner warned that strict action will be taken against recruitment agents and consultants operating in violation of immigration laws. He asked youth not to become victims but contact Visakhapatnam police on 79950 95799 or call the national cybercrime helpline 1930.