Vizag Cops Recover Stolen goods Worth `1 cr

The Visakhapatnam city police achieved a significant breakthrough in crime detection by recovering stolen property worth over ₹1 crore in May 2025. Commissioner of police Shanka Brata Bagchi said 82 property offences were reported in the city during the month, of which 70 were detected. Police arrested 65 offenders and recovered 1.04 kg of gold, 6 kg of silver, ₹9 lakh in cash, 14 bikes, 395 mobile phones, one car, and a laptop.





Of the 70 detected cases, there were two cases of murder for gain, four robberies, 12 burglaries, eight snatchings, 14 motorbike thefts, one car theft, and 28 ordinary thefts. Over the past 17 months, police also recovered 6,134 stolen or lost mobile phones worth ₹9.2 crore. The recovered property was handed over to the owners during a recovery mela on Tuesday.



To prevent future crimes, the police have adopted a multi-pronged strategy. A total of 610 CCTV cameras have been installed across the city, enhancing surveillance. The department also conducted 219 crime awareness meetings to educate the public on safety measures. Additionally, special patrols are being carried out in crime-prone areas, and dedicated teams have been formed to tackle online and offline cricket betting.

To prevent future crimes, the police have adopted a multi-pronged strategy. A total of 610 CCTV cameras have been installed across the city, enhancing surveillance. The department also conducted 219 crime awareness meetings to educate the public on safety measures. Additionally, special patrols are being carried out in crime-prone areas, and dedicated teams have been formed to tackle online and offline cricket betting.



