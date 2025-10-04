Vizag College Hosts NASA Space Apps Challenge

Visakhapatnam:Lankapalli Bullayya College of Engineering (A), Visakhapatnam, hosted the NASA International Space Apps Challenge 2025, bringing together over 300 students from colleges across the region for the world's largest global hackathon focused on space innovation.

The event, organised under the theme "Learn, Launch, Lead," kicked off with an inaugural session featuring Dr. Abraham Varughese, Director of the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), as the chief guest. Dr. Varughese delivered an inspiring address, urging participants to transcend conventional boundaries and pursue excellence in research and innovation.

"Students and researchers must harness creativity and technology to solve real-world challenges related to Earth and space," Dr. Varughese told the gathering. The hackathon challenges participants to develop solutions using NASA's open-source data and Earth-observation resources, addressing pressing scientific, environmental, and space-related problems.

The initiative represents a collaborative effort between NASA and 14 international space agency partners, including India's ISRO, the European Space Agency (ESA), Japan's JAXA, and the Canadian Space Agency. The NASA International Space Apps Challenge attracts participants from over 185 countries annually, fostering a global community of technologists, students, and researchers united in their pursuit of solutions for a better planet and a brighter future.

Participants have until October 6 to complete their projects, with solutions expected to address challenges ranging from climate monitoring to space exploration technologies.

Ambuja Cements to build grinding unit at Adani Gangavaram Port



Visakhapatnam:Ambuja Cements Limited, part of the Adani Portfolio, is set to establish a state-of-the-art cement grinding unit within the industrial estate of Adani Gangavaram Port. This strategic development forms a cornerstone of the Adani Group’s port-based industrial ecosystem, designed to promote sustainable infrastructure while minimising environmental impact, said a release on Saturday.

Spanning eight hectares, the facility will be developed without the need for new land acquisition, as it is located within the port’s designated industrial zone. The grinding unit is engineered with a strong emphasis on environmental stewardship. It will utilise industrial by-products such as slag and fly ash from nearby steel and power plants, supporting circular economy principles. Key raw materials such as clinker and gypsum will be transported via rail and sea, the most sustainable modes of freight movement, significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Categorised as an Orange Category project due to its low environmental footprint, the plant will operate without fuel combustion or chemical processing. It will feature advanced dust control systems, including high-efficiency bag houses, bag filters and mechanised road sweepers, ensuring a dust-free and clean operational environment.

Water conservation is another cornerstone of the project. The unit is designed for minimal water usage and will operate with zero liquid discharge, preserving local water resources and maintaining ecological balance.

Furthermore, sustainable port-led industrialisation will support development initiatives in surrounding villages, reinforcing the company’s commitment to inclusive and responsible growth.

The development mirrors successful port-led industrial clusters across the world and reinforces Gangavaram’s role as a logistics hub, the release said.

Woman faints at CM meeting, officials come to her rescue



Vijayawada:Timely intervention by NTR district officials saved the life of Gatti Nagajyothi, who collapsed during Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s Auto Driverla Sevalo programme in Vijayawada on Saturday.



Nagajyothi, who attended the event with her five-year-old mentally-challenged daughter, fainted and developed convulsions during the meeting. Police commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu immediately brought a 108 ambulance, while DCP K.G.V. Saritha and DMHO Dr M. Suhasini provided first aid.

Dr Suhasini said the woman’s pulse was weak, but after adjusting her posture and encouraging her to breathe properly, her condition stabilised. She was later shifted to the government hospital for further treatment.

The quick response of officials and medical personnel earned public appreciation for their timely and coordinated efforts, which helped save the woman’s life.

Four food labs to come up in state



Vijayawada:Four state food laboratories are being established in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Tirupati, and Tirumala, aimed at strengthening food safety testing and monitoring across Andhra Pradesh.



Of the four, the laboratories in Visakhapatnam and Tirumala are expected to become functional by the end of October, while the remaining two in Guntur and Tirupati will begin operations by March or April next year. Each lab is being set up at a cost of ₹20 crore and will employ around 75 staff members.

The Tirumala laboratory will function exclusively for the benefit of devotees visiting the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), focusing on testing the quality of food and prasadam. The other three labs will cater to the needs of their respective regions, with staff recruited by the state government. The TTD will also play a role in the recruitment process for its dedicated facility.

Food safety joint controller N. Poornachandra Rao said, “We are establishing four state food labs in Andhra Pradesh to serve regional needs. These labs will enable analysis of food and water samples within 24 to 48 hours, helping us identify the causes of health issues related to contamination quickly.”

He added that work on the state-of-the-art lab in Visakhapatnam is nearly complete, with 95% of construction finished. Minor delays occurred due to election-related activities and other administrative factors.

Once operational, these laboratories will greatly reduce dependence on the Hyderabad State Food Lab, where samples are currently being sent for testing, often resulting in long delays in obtaining analysis reports. The new facilities are expected to enhance the state’s capacity for timely food and water safety assessments, improving public health response and regulatory efficiency.

National Coop Workshop in Tirupati from Oct. 7 to 9



Nellore:Tirupati district collector Dr S. Venkateshwar directed officials to make meticulous arrangements for the upcoming National Cooperative Ministry Workshop to be held from October 7 to 9 at Taj Hotel in Tirupati. Chairing a video conference with joint collector Shubham Bansal, DRO Narasimhulu, district cooperative officer Lakshmi, liaison officers and committee members at Tirupati on Saturday, the collector stressed that all responsibilities should be executed without lapses. The three-day quarterly review meeting, aimed at strengthening the cooperative sector, will be attended by national cooperative ministry secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani IAS, AP Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, Joint Secretary Siddharth Jain, Special Chief Secretary B. Rajasekhar, along with cooperative commissioners, secretaries, registrars from all states and UTs, senior officials of the ministry of cooperation, and representatives of key national-level cooperative bodies. The collector instructed that seating, stage, and security arrangements at Taj Hotel must be properly organized. Liaison officers were tasked with welcoming dignitaries at the airport and ensuring their smooth transit to accommodations. The police department will manage security, while tourism officials will coordinate temple visits to Tirumala, Tirupati and Srikalahasti. The health department was directed to set up medical camps, keep ambulances ready, and deploy staff at guest hotels. Dr Venkateshwar emphasized that all departments must coordinate to ensure the success of the prestigious three-day national workshop. The conference was attended by APCOB MD Srinath Reddy, Additional SP Ravi Manoharachari, RDOs from Tirupati and Srikalahasti, APSPDCL officials, and other senior officers.



BC Round Table demands caste-based census

Nellore:Leaders of Left parties and Backward Classes (BC) associations have demanded that the upcoming national population census include a caste-based enumeration to ensure social justice and equitable representation for BC communities.



The demand was raised at a BC Round Table meeting held at Ramakotayya Bhavan in Nellore on Saturday, presided over by CPI district secretary Arigela Sai.

“Only when a caste census is conducted along with the population census can BCs secure their rightful share in political representation and reservations. It is time for all political parties to pressurise both the Central and state governments to act,” said Arigela Sai.

Participants criticised both the ruling and opposition parties for “remaining silent on BC issues,” alleging that BCs were being treated merely as a vote bank. They accused the Modi-led Central government of repeatedly delaying the caste census under various pretexts, arguing that constitutional rights of BCs cannot be fully realised without it.

Speakers expressed concern that, despite BCs constituting over 50% of the population in Nellore district, none of the eight Assembly constituencies has been reserved for them, unlike the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The meeting also demanded 25% free seats for BCs in education, while alleging that sand and liquor mafias were being controlled by upper castes, and BCs were being implicated and harassed in related cases.

Leaders resolved to launch mass movements from mandal to village level across all eight constituencies and 38 mandals of Nellore district, aiming to unite BCs on a common, non-partisan platform.

The meeting was attended by CPI leaders Nandipogu Ramanaiah, P. Malakondiah, Vinodamma, former district secretaries P. Dasaratha Ramayya and V. Ramaraju, AITUC leaders Leelamohan and Jilani Khan, AISF secretary S.K. Mastan, and women leaders Vanaja, Sofia, Sailatha, and Shireesha. Representatives of CPM, CPI(ML), Forward Bloc, BC employees associations, and several BC community organisations.

They warned that their fight for BC rights would continue until justice is delivered.

Anam assures govt support for second crop DC CORRESPONDENT Nellore, Oct. 4 The Andhra Pradesh government is taking stringent measures to ensure full justice to farmers cultivating the second paddy crop in Nellore district, following directions from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, said minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Saturday. He said that 58 procurement centres were opened since October 1 for Kharif season procurement. In the past four days, four additional centres (PPCs) were set up to meet local requirements.

Officials have been instructed to set up new PPCs within 24 hours if needed anywhere in the district. Highlighting the government’s historic initiatives, the Minister said that for the first crop of the Rabi season, funds were directly transferred to farmers’ accounts within 48 hours of grain procurement, a record achievement. This step, he added, marks the government’s commitment to transparent and farmer-friendly governance under the NDA administration. He expressed concern over misleading news reports aimed at intimidating officials and creating unrest among farmers.

In contrast to previous governments, which delayed payments and kept farmers waiting for weeks at rice mills, the current administration ensures timely payment and support. The SPSR Nellore District Collector and Civil Supplies officials have been directed to conduct a thorough inquiry into such misinformation and take strict action to prevent its recurrence, the minister added.