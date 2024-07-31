Vizag collector urges swift action on SC and ST atrocity cases

Viaskhapatnam: The District collector, M.N. Harendhira Prasad, has ordered authorities to take extraordinary measures to address cases of atrocity against SC and ST communities and to expedite the delivery of justice to the victims. The district vigilance and monitoring committee meeting on the SC and ST Atrocities Act was held in the Collectorate meeting hall. Commissioner of Police Sankhabrata Bagchi, alongside other officials, discussed directions regarding the resolution of SC and ST atrocity cases. During the meeting, deputy director of the social welfare department Rama Rao, outlined the actions taken in the previous meeting, reporting that 138 cases are currently under investigation and 699 cases are pending in court.



The collector addressed various concerns and provided directives for the officials' actions. It was emphasised that early detection and prevention of attacks on SCs and STs and raising awareness about their civil rights should be prioritised. Furthermore, standing by the victims in case resolution and compensation payment was underscored.





GVMC commissioner Sampath Kumar, police joint commissioner Fakkirappa, DCP crime Ratnam, incharge DRO S. Ramamurthy, RDO Hussain Saheb, public prosecutors B.V.R. Murthy, Chalakulu Rama Rao, district-level officers, and others attended the meeting.



