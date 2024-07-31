Vizag collector urges swift action on SC and ST atrocity cases
Viaskhapatnam: The District collector, M.N. Harendhira Prasad, has ordered authorities to take extraordinary measures to address cases of atrocity against SC and ST communities and to expedite the delivery of justice to the victims. The district vigilance and monitoring committee meeting on the SC and ST Atrocities Act was held in the Collectorate meeting hall. Commissioner of Police Sankhabrata Bagchi, alongside other officials, discussed directions regarding the resolution of SC and ST atrocity cases. During the meeting, deputy director of the social welfare department Rama Rao, outlined the actions taken in the previous meeting, reporting that 138 cases are currently under investigation and 699 cases are pending in court.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
