Vizag Collector Reviews Preparations For CII Summit, Margasira Fest

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad on Tuesday reviewed arrangements for two major upcoming events -- the Global Partnership CII Summit and the month-long Margasira festival at the Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Ammavari temple. The collector inspected the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds, the venue for the CII Summit scheduled on November 14 and 15. He directed officials to complete ground leveling, jungle clearance, installation of mobile toilets, parking facilities, entrance gates, beautification works and drainage maintenance ahead of the summit. Later, at a meeting held at the collectorate, Harendhira Prasad issued detailed guidelines for the Margasira month celebrations, to be held from November 21 to December 19. He emphasised the need for strict crowd management measures in view of the large turnout of devotees expected at the temple. Traffic diversions will be implemented every Thursday, with routes below AVN College closed, while vehicles will be redirected from Town New Road to Main Road on Fridays and Saturdays. A control room staffed by officers from all departments will be set up near the temple to monitor arrangements. Additional facilities will include signboards, wheelchairs, and special queue lines for differently-abled devotees. Temple executive officer K. Shobharani announced that special darshan will be available on four Thursdays — November 27 and December 4, 11, and 18 — beginning from 2:30 AM on Wednesday mornings. On regular days, Sarva Darshan will be open from 6:00 AM to 11:30 AM, 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM, and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. VIP darshan slots have been scheduled from 6:00 AM to 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, with special darshan tickets priced at ₹500, ₹200, and ₹100, respectively.