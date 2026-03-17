Vizag Collector Orders Action to Provide Safe Water to Hilltop Village

Visakhapatnam: A report published in Deccan Chronicle on March 15 highlighting drinking water problems in Pashuvulubanda, a remote hilltop village in Visakhapatnam district, has prompted swift action from the district administration.

Following the report titled “Hilltop villagers forced to walk 2 km for unsafe water,” the district collector directed officials to visit the village and expedite works to ensure a safe water supply for the seven tribal families living there.

A team comprising rural water supply executive engineer Anil Kumar, deputy executive engineer G.V.S. Prasad, and junior engineer Malleswari Devi inspected the site and assured villagers that the water supply project would be completed within a week.

Local leaders and residents welcomed the intervention. K. Govinda Rao, a leader of the CPI (Marxist), along with Sedari Kameswara Rao and Kurra Mahesh, thanked the authorities for responding promptly to the issue. Residents also appealed for improved road connectivity to Pashuvulubanda and the implementation of additional development works in the area