Vizag Citizens Welcome Banganapalli Mangoes Ahead of Ugadi

Visakhapatnam: Banganapalli mangoes, one of AP’s most cherished varieties of fruit, have arrived at the markets in Visakhapatnam weeks ahead of the traditional season this year.

Typically, these mangoes flood the markets in the state between April and June. Their early arrival has piqued the curiosity of both consumers and traders, reflecting changes in cultivation practices.

Local vendors in Vizag have begun importing the fruit from Chennai to meet the growing demand in Vizag. Konathala Upender, a fruit vendor with two decades of experience, told Deccan Chronicle that he has been selling Banganapalli mangoes in the city for the past month.

“I transport the mangoes from Chennai in my own vehicle and sell them in Vizag. I sell them for ₹350 per kg. Sometimes, I lower the price to ₹300,” he explained. His pricing strategy reflects the market's competitive dynamics and his desire to attract buyers.

The response to early arrival of mangoes has been mixed. Vendor Upender says older customers tend to be hesitant. In line with the tradition, they prefer to wait until after the Ugadi festival to indulge themselves. In contrast, younger people show more enthusiasm, eager to enjoy the mangoes regardless of the season.

“There is definitely a demand for Banganapalli mangoes,” Upender underlined, highlighting the generational shift in consumer behaviour.

At Poorna Market, wholesale trader Kanuri Purnachandara Rao explained the broader context behind the fruit's off-season availability. “Many new methods are being adopted in horticulture. Conditions are now being created to cultivate crops year-round. For instance, watermelons are already available throughout the year,” he pointed out.

P. Naina, who purchased Banganapalli mangoes on Wednesday, expressed her excitement over their early availability.