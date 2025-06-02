Vizag Boy Secures AIR 2nd Rank In JEE-Advanced

 Top
DC Correspondent
2 Jun 2025 11:48 PM IST

Visakhapatnam:Visakhapatnam students showed remarkable performance in the results of JEE-Advanced 2025 which were announced on Monday by IIT-Kanpur. Sattaru Poojitha Krishna (Roll No. 255005002) of Visakhapatnam secured All India Rank 2nd rank, setting a new standard for academic excellence.





In an interaction with Deccan Chronicle, Krishna said, "I am currently enjoying my rank and focusing on which college to choose for my studies. My top choices are IIT-Madras and IIT-Bombay. My favourite subjects are math and physics, and I will choose my branch based on my interests."

In addition to Poojitha's outstanding accomplishment, several other students from Vizag also achieved commendable ranks of 247, 384, 415, 480, and 744. These results serve as an inspiration for aspiring candidates throughout the region.

D.S. Rao, the teacher of Krishna, stated, “The impressive performances of these students are expected to boost the morale of future engineering aspirants in Vizag, reinforcing the city’s growing prominence on the national academic stage.”

