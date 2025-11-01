Vizag-Based DCIL Signs MoUs Worth ₹17,645 Crore

Visakhapatnam: Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL), with its corporate headquarters in Visakhapatnam, has entered into memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with 16 organisations totalling ₹17,645 crore during the India Maritime Week 2025 held in Mumbai from October 27 to October 31.

These MoUs with ports including Visakhapatnam, Paradip, Jawaharlal Nehru, Paradip, Deendayal, Shyam Prasad Mukherjee, Cochin, Chennai, and Mumbai ports are for fulfilling their dredging requirement over the next two to three years.

The pact with Cochin Shipyard includes construction and repair of dredgers as part of the organisation’s modernisation initiatives under Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

The agreement with NMDC, Abu Dhabi, is for formation of a joint venture (JV) for partnering with foreign majors, and increasing operational efficiency and global competitiveness.

The accord with Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), as part of Atma Nirbhar initiative, is for indigenisation, spares and construction of inland dredgers.

The MoU with industry major IHC is part of the initiative to modernise the existing dredgers and optimise their capacity utilisation.

The pact with National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts, part of the Centre of Excellence, IIT Chennai, is for a JV to conduct a bathymetry survey of all ports as well as developing a training module related to dredging, which would ensure the country is ready with manpower for future dredging requirements.

The agreement with IOCL is to ensure continuous, unhindered supply of fuel and lubes to DCI vessels.

The accord with HSL is for dry-docking and repairs of dredges.

Speaking on the occasion, DCIL chairman Dr. M. Angamuthu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary support.

DCIL operates under a consortium of four major ports Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), Paradip Port Authority, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, and Deendayal Port Authority), functioning under the aegis of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.