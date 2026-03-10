Vizag Athletes Shine at Thailand Masters Meet

Visakhapatnam: Thirteen athletes from the Veteran Athletics Association of Visakhapatnam made the country proud at the 30th Thailand Masters Athletics International Meet, held from March 5 to 8. Competing against seasoned athletes from across the world, the Vizag contingent secured an impressive tally of 12 medals, including three gold, four silver, and five bronze. Their achievement was marked by the symbolic hoisting of the Indian national flag at the international stage, a moment described as historic by the association’s coordinator, C. H. Srinivasaraju.

Among the standout performances was former police officer D. V. S. Bhaskar Raju, who clinched silver in the men’s 75+ 4x100m relay. G. Seetha Ram earned bronze in the 50+ 400m run, while G. Sandeep emerged as a star performer with gold in the 35+ 1500m, bronze in the 800m, and silver in the 4x400m relay. R. Manjunath added to the medal tally with a bronze in the 40+ 1500m and silver in the 4x400m relay. Veteran athlete P. C. Sanyasi Rao dominated the 85+ category, winning gold in both the 100m and 200m runs, along with bronze medals in long jump and triple jump.

India Masters Athletics secretary general and team manager Dr. Manga Varaprasad, speaking from Thailand, congratulated the Vizag athletes for their spirited performances. He said their success reflects the growing strength of Indian veteran athletics on the global stage.

The association’s patron, Dr. Kamal Baid, trustees Subodh Kumar and Nanduri Ramakrishna, along with PRO Vamsi Chinthalapati, Secretary L. V. Sudhakar, and treasurer K. Rama Rao, extended their best wishes to the medal winners.