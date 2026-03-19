Vizag Allocates 580 of Its 720 RTC Buses for Stree/Divyang Schemes

Visakhapatnam:With the "Divyang Shakti" scheme launched on Wednesday at the Maddilapalem RTC depot in Visakhapatnam, 580 of the 720 buses operating in the district have been specifically allocated for the Stree Shakti and Divyang Shakti programmes.

Those who attended the Divyang Shakti launch included BJP state president P.V.N. Madhav, MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Vishnu Kumar Raju, and Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, NTR Vaidya Seva Trust Corporation chairman Seethamraju Sudhakar, and district collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad.

They flagged off buses carrying passengers with disabilities to their destinations and briefly joined them on their rides.

The state BJP chief commended the NDA coalition government for introducing the new welfare scheme even though it has not been promised in the NDA coalition’s manifesto.

MLA Ramakrishna Babu pointed out that the Stree Shakti programme is already being successfully implemented in Visakhapatnam. He expressed confidence that implementation of Divyang Shakti will also be similarly successful.

Collector Harendhira Prasad explained that the scheme provides free bus travel to people with 21 categories of disabilities, along with concessional fare for their escorts.

Many Divyang beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the state government on receiving their passes for free bus travel across the district.