Vizag All Set For India-NZ T20 Face-Off

Visakhapatnam: Cricket fever has gripped Visakhapatnam as the city prepares to host the T20 International match between India and New Zealand at the Dr YSR ACA VDCA International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, January 28.

With an expected turnout of about 28,000 spectators, authorities have put in place elaborate arrangements, including comprehensive traffic and parking plans, to ensure smooth conduct of the event. This will be the city’s first international cricket match of 2026. The last international fixture here was the India–South Africa series decider on December 6, 2025.

Both teams arrived in the city on Monday evening and held practice sessions on Tuesday. The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), under the supervision of Chief Operating Officer Girish Dongre, is overseeing all arrangements, including pitch preparation and spectator facilities.

The Visakhapatnam Traffic Police said traffic diversions and parking regulations would be enforced from 12 noon on match day, with designated parking zones allotted based on ticket categories and approach routes to ease congestion around the stadium.

For motorists coming from the Srikakulam side, heavy and commercial vehicles should not enter Visakhapatnam city from the Anandapuram side; instead, they should proceed directly on the National Highway. Buses and other small commercial vehicles from these areas should travel along Beach Road via Rushikonda, Sagar Nagar, and Jodugullapalem.

For those attending the cricket match, multiple parking zones have been designated by ticket category and entry point. Motorists with VVIP parking passes should travel along NH-16 to the stadium and park inside Ground A, while VIP parking pass holders should use Ground B near the stadium.

Other ticket holders coming from the Visakhapatnam side can park at Vizag Convention on NH-16 or turn left at the Holdage Home Junction in front of the stadium to access Sanketika Engineering College ground for two-wheelers and GVMC parks in ASR Nagar for cars.

Those coming from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anandapuram, Gambheeram, Boyapalem, and Kommadi should turn right at the Car Shed Junction to reach the Sanketika College parking ground or turn left at the PEPSI cutting.