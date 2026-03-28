Vizag Airport’s Summer Flight Schedule Released

Visakhapatnam: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has released the summer flight schedule for Visakhapatnam Airport, effective from March 29 to October 24, 2026, featuring a balanced mix of existing routes and new seasonal services.

The schedule places strong emphasis on domestic connectivity, with multiple daily flights linking Visakhapatnam to key metro cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata. Major carriers including IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express will operate these routes.

Regional connectivity is also strengthened, with ATR aircraft serving destinations like Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Bhubaneswar, enhancing accessibility within the region.

On the international front, direct services to Abu Dhabi and Singapore underscore the airport’s growing role as a gateway for overseas travel, reducing dependence on transit through larger metropolitan hubs.

The timetable incorporates seasonal adjustments, with some services operating only during specific periods. Certain flights are scheduled to conclude by mid-April, while others will commence from April 1, reflecting shifting travel demand during the season.